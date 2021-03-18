To the editor:
Ted Buczko is the epitome and essence of public service, from City Council, state representative, state auditor, military service and judge. His matchless grace and legacy needs to be passed on to future generations.
As a son of Polish immigrants, he was a man of great faith and public service. He valued education from Salem High School to Norwich University and served on the Salem Scholarship Fund Commission until his passing. He appealed to our better angels in our nature from adoption to divorce and education. He was so compassionate and caring when he made the adoption process so meaningful to my 15-year-old son, who was in 16 different homes prior to his adoption. Judge Buczko had him sit at his desk to make it a fun adoption day! He was very inspiring to the both of us.
He was a friend of the powerful and powerless. There is no better teacher to public service. He radiated deep wisdom. He had that special grace that is class! He never forgot his deep roots and love to his family and friends and his second family of Salem. In my 36 years in elective office, 40 years as a teacher, and as an adoptive parent to three teenage boys, he is my role model to public service.
Tom Furey
Salem
