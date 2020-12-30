To the editor:
I sincerely believe Dr. Nancy Harrington was the epitome and essence of that special grace that is class.
Like Dr. Harrington, I lived on Lynde Street in a financially disadvantaged household. Education would be our equalizer to give us the American dream. The YMCA was our neighbor and friend. She led the charge to remodel the old Ames Hall into a renaissance facility for the North Shore. Ames Hall used to hold teen dances, free orchestra performances and lots of other activities. I coached my son Veasna in a YMCA basketball league. It is now a real showpiece for the performing arts. But for many of us her legacy was Salem State, where she gave her leadership and passion for more than 50 years to give thousands of graduates the opportunity to be the first in their families to earn a college degree. Her experience as a teacher, then principal, of the Horace Mann School, which had a historical educational partnership. I did my student teaching in that challenging laboratory school. She went on to serve Salem State as dean of Continuing Education and Special Programs, dean of Graduate and Continuing Education, and associate vice president of Academic Affairs.
The glass ceiling to become the first woman president was a long journey. She was the very patient leader to break the old boy network of male presidents. She was the de facto trailblazer who was born and raised in Salem to make what we all know to be Salem State University. I earned a bachelor’s and three master’s degrees from Salem State and went to be a teacher for 40 years and to serve 36 years in local elective office. Like our new first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, she earned her doctorates at Boston University.
As a lover of Salem and Salem State University, it was a unique marriage of a local girl living the American dream. For me and so many others she had that true gift of that special grace that is class. We are blessed for her legacy and love to her home city of Salem, and Salem State University.
Thomas H. Furey
Salem
