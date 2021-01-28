To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
It was my honor and pleasure to have provided a tour and presentation on the history of Salem to Nancy Ellis-Bush.
She came to Salem to see first-hand the restoration of Salem 1630: Pioneer Village and the Salem Maritime National Historic Site. I was so impressed with her knowledge, wit and charm. She was so supportive of our restoration efforts at both sites.
Nancy, who passed away Jan. 10 at the age of 94, was so caring of our progress that she called our brother, President Bush. You could feel the love and joy between brother and sister.
With the support of the brother and sister Bush and so many in Salem and beyond, we were able to complete the projects and preserve the history and story of the great city of Salem.
Peter D. LaChapelle
Salem
