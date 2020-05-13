To the editor:
As someone who watched and remembers that special game I must disagree with one of your statements (”Orr’s flight, 50 years later,” May 11). Bobby Orr was not flying through the air because of a celebratory leap; it was the result of a cheap shot by one of the Blues players, tripping. However, the game was won, the Stanley Cup was won and that was all that mattered. The picture is forever etched in the minds of Bruins fans.
Thanks for the memories! And Bobby Orr is a hero, for all that he has done, after he hung up his skates. However, we will forever remember his spectacular sprints down the ice, poetry in motion; as well as redefining the role of defenseman. Who ever heard of a defenseman who scored? Still terrific!
Christine Beote
Beverly