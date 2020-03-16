To the editor:
As today’s concern about COVID-19 has drawn attention to the deadliest flu outbreak in American history, the Influenza Pandemic of 1918, I’m reminded of these Peabody “connections” to that troubled time in our nation’s history.
I grew up in Peabody. From 1941 to 1947, I attended grades 1 through 6 in our Ward 2 neighborhood, at the Keefe Elementary School (long since converted into Keefe School Condominiums). It was named for young soldier Daniel Francis Keefe, who died in the service of his country in World War I. It was assumed that he died in battle. Not so.
In a nostalgic search through Peabody history a while back, I learned that he was among the young soldier recruits who died in 1918 of influenza at Fort Devens in Ayer, about 40 miles from Peabody.
Recently the PBS “American Experience” documentary informed that “In September of 1918, soldiers at an army base near Boston suddenly began to die.” It went on to explain that the army base was the epicenter from which the plague spread, killing 600,000 Americas before it was over, a sobering perspective on present day COVID-19.
Peabody’s Influenza 1918 connections? Elementary school namesake Daniel Francis Keefe died from the devastating Influenza Pandemic of 1918. And it began in America at army base Fort Devens only 40 miles away in Peabody’s back yard!
Peter Kushkowski
Portland, Conn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.