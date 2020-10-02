To the editor:
Your Sept. 28 article “Salem changes Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day” reports a disappointing City Council decision. Salem purports to honor indigenous people by re-assigning to them Oct.12, the day the herald of Native American doom arrived from Europe. Imagine Poland declaring Sept. 1 as Jewish People’s Day, or New York City declaring Sept. 11 as World Trade Center Day. In this vote, the city has hopped on a bandwagon of sanctimonious posturing: Its highest agenda here has been to retain a holiday rather than to honor whomever the holiday is for.
If the city wants to avoid honoring Columbus, the city would do better to rename Oct. 12 as a conspicuously unspecified Public Holiday. It can still do so.
Duncan Cox
Salem
