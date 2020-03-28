To the editor:
I have dedicated my 30-plus-year career to oncology nursing and taking care of immunocompromised patients, so I view this pandemic through the lens of this experience.
Simple but inconvenient things are often necessary sacrifices in a time like this and the need to protect the most vulnerable starts with the healthy doing the right the thing.
Last week I asked the city of Salem to do the right thing by temporarily removing the bike and scooter share program, quite simply because the bike and scooters are not cleaned between users. I was dismissed, mocked and even called “a Karen” by a member of the City Council.
My patients who all live on the North Shore have battled the “Emperor of All Maladies” and let me tell you they are all scared.
It is disappointing and frustrating for health care providers and for patients when a municipality has an opportunity to do the right thing but refuses, and even dismisses and mocks concerns. Salem can and should do better
Joanne Kennedy
Salem
