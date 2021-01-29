To the editor:
Beware! Subjugation of the First Amendment could signal rise of one all-encompassing remedy much worse than the “disease.”
Breaching security at the Capitol -- with behavior that both took lives and endangered many others -- cannot be tolerated in a free, just society. Assembly in front of the Capitol, however, which many of our citizens chose to do peaceably of their own volition, itself should not be considered the issue nor should it be lumped into the problem at hand.
Generally, opinions that differ from the present Democratic line should be respected and encouraged, as has been the hallmark of the U.S. way, versus considering any dissidence an ignorant, if not hateful, mentality to be viciously attacked and then further repudiated by media.
I remember when debate protocol was routinely taught and encouraged in our schools. Perhaps it still is. Opinions, including those who uttered them, were to be respected, and both sides of the topic were well presented. Those debates encouraged critical thinking and manners, helping to protect against mob mentality in real life.
As for the interests of America today, it seems we are all urged to follow a much less-than-diverse way of life! Who IS pulling the strings these days? In my opinion, we cannot afford to sit idly back without learning more and speaking up, albeit, kindly!
Maryann Dickman
Beverly
