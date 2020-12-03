To the editor:
As Christmas approaches, Salem Children’s Charity wants to make sure the great people who so generously support our efforts to be there for Salem’s schoolchildren are aware of our somewhat different 2020 fundraising effort.
We, like everyone else, are adversely affected by the pandemic, but we have to get creative because the children’s needs don’t disappear in this time of COVID-19. In fact, they increase. While the method this year is quite different, our purpose is unchanged. The sole purpose of Salem Children’s Charity is to provide year-round assistance to Salem schoolchildren in times of need without bureaucratic red tape or delay.
This year, no indoor gathering but instead:
The money-raising aspect will run from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 until 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 with on-line bidding.
We will kick off with a two-hour telecast on SATV Channel 3, hopefully from the Hawthorne Hotel, where a few folks will get together to get it all started.
To participate in the online bidding, go to: www.biddingowl.com/salemchildrenscharity and do the following: Select “register” in the top right-hand corner and follow the step-by-step prompts. Sign up is quick easy and free.
All of the above has been primarily dependent on the support of our 400 or so friends who have shown up every year, paid $20 at the door and participated in the various fund-raising efforts. This year the sole attraction will be the online auction. Remember that, with zero paid staff, virtually all money raised goes to the needs of the children.
If you would like to help us to replace the “door money” from the live party or make a donation of any amount, please go to our website --SalemChildrensCharity.org -- and click on “make a contribution”, or mail a check to Salem Children’s Charity, P.O. Box 102, Salem, MA 01970.
Hopefully, you will tune in to SATV Channel 3 at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 and dig in to participate in the online auction at www.biddingowl.com/salemchildrenscharity.
Wishing the best possible holiday season to all of our wonderful friends,
Brendan Walsh
Salem Children’s Charity
