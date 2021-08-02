To the editor:
With the COVID-19 statistics rapidly rising nationwide, I am amazed that the mask mandate has been lifted in Salem.
Considering that Salem hosts tourists from all over the country, few of whom I have noted wearing masks, even now, when the Delta variant is running rampant, is Mayor Kim Driscoll at all concerned that year round residents are being put at grave risk? Apparently not.
Protecting the economy over protecting people seems a sad statement as to where we are in 2021. A mask mandate with enforcement is needed nationwide. When will the politicians wake up?
Irene Egan-Bright
Salem
