To the editor
After reading Mike Magee and Stan Franzeen’s July 29 column )”Salem can lead on offshore wind if it acts now”), I was disappointed to hear the city has not been transparent in its dealings with residents.
Offshore wind is such an exciting and timely industry that I would think that Salem would be jumping at the chance to get involved, especially with state and federal funding available for implementation.
Maybe it is? But how can we know if the city isn’t upfront about its intentions and negotiations.
Transparency is important; we do not want to go the say of the Peabody peaker plant, a proposed gas/oil-fired plant that remained under the radar for years, referred to only as Project 2015A. When the public recently learned of the plan, it was clear that many opposed it -- but now it may be expensive to cancel. If the city had been upfront, they would have known early on that residents would do everything they could to stop this ill-timed project.
Transparency allows everyone to know what is going on. It is key to good relationships. Feedback from everyone will make the end result more acceptable. Lack of transparency fosters ill will and promotes thoughts of something nefarious going on.
Maybe Salem is working on a fair market appraisal of the site in order to make the property available to a wind developer. Or perhaps the city is working on getting state and/or federal funding. Without transparency, we are in the dark.
Kate Enderlin
Salem
