To the editor:

After reading Jennifer Firth’s letter of March 10 (”Slow down on ‘supercharged’ development”), I found myself needing to put forth another viewpoint. I love Salem, I appreciate the hard work of forward-thinking politicians, I’m excited when I meet newcomers to Salem, and I don’t have a secret inferiority complex when I think about Swampscott … and I’m not the only one.

I took exception to three ideas in particular.

1. “No one except politicians” wants to increase housing – what I have seen at City Council meetings is private citizens asking for additional housing options.

2. Only developers will benefit -- no, the people who are looking for housing in Salem will benefit. Just ask our newest residents.

3. A “recklessly written accessory unit ordinance” -- this is baseless. The proposed ordinance change was carefully thought out and sensible, and I’d love for it to happen.

Salem is a superstar of economic and racial diversity, historic significance, beautiful woods and shores, and urban vitality. It’s disheartening to read a letter that seems to be more about keeping it for ourselves (which is who, exactly?), than sharing it with others.

Ellen Simpson

Salem

Tags

Recommended for you