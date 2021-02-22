To the editor:
I am the parent of a Beverly High School sophomore. We now have mounting scientific data that opening schools is safe and that remote learning is causing serious harm to our children. The Beverly remote learning model allows for one or two 3 ½ hour days per week. It may as well be nothing. It’s easy to observe your child and witness how they are suffering -- from the challenges they have trying to learn remotely to the lack of social contact.
The teachers I have encountered at Beverly High are superb and driven to help our children learn. Yet they readily share that it is impossible to provide the full learning experience in this environment. Some mention topics are skipped and concepts are left out because of the virtual learning constraints.
The CDC issued a report stating that schools can and should be reopened. We will never have a reopening plan completely without risk but science says that with basic precautions, such as social distancing and mask-wearing, we can safely reopen.
I think parents should decide whether to send their children to school, not the School Committee. The same should apply to teachers; they should have the option to work or not. We can work out logistics for those who want to be remote. We should be working on that plan now. So many other businesses are open but our most important business is closed. We are irreparably harming our next generation the longer they aren’t in school.
Vincent Occhino
Beverly
