To the editor:
Thank you for your excellent editorial pointing out the strength of community partnerships in support of older adults during the pandemic of the past 15 months. The Beverly Senior Center staff remained on duty throughout the stress-filled months and every effort was made to keep the lines of communication and support open for the people who rely on the Senior Center for programs and services. We surely counted on our intrepid partners such as Beverly Bootstraps, Beverly Housing Authority, Seniorcare, Inc., NSCAP, Eastern Bank, Beverly Public Library, Beverly’s MEMA team, the Board of Health, first responders, as well as individual citizens and neighbors both young and old who stepped up to help older citizens in the best ways they knew how. On a good day, we received many thank you notes and offers of help. On a bad day, we sent yet another sympathy card out to the family of an older person lost during the pandemic.
Your appeal for communities to take stock and to find ways to improve services for older adults is important. Massachusetts ranks No. 1 in the risk for elder economic insecurity – imagine this: the share of single people over age 65 whose income does not cover living expenses for food, housing, healthcare and transportation is greater than any other state in the nation. For two-person households, 30% of older adults in Massachusetts fall below the index for economic security. The housing market, the rental rates, taxes on properties as home values rise and the cost of living in general are all exorbitant. In the past three months alone, the Beverly Senior Center has opened 27 cases of people over age 60 being evicted, facing rent increases of more than they can afford and those who are already homeless. It is sobering to meet these folks at risk of homelessness or already there and try to imagine walking a mile in their shoes.
Examples of ageism have been flagrant during the past 15 months. It is sad that some are so afraid of aging that they can’t see their future selves as ever needing help. It’s also sad to see disdain rather than empathy for the older person in the crosswalk, working as the cashier/bagger at the local grocery store or being first in line for a vaccine that killed so many of their age cohorts. It’s imperative for all of us to crystalize our values and decide how we will support or not support those wishing to age in place in our communities.
Once again, thank you for shining the light on this topic and for reporting on matters that are so important to the health of our local communities.
MaryAnn Holak
Executive Director
Beverly Council on Aging