To the editor:
I had quite a heartwarming experience recently when I visited Salem’s Community Office located at the Saltonstall School.
A new program benefiting Salem High School students has been running two afternoons all summer; during the school year, the program ran two evenings per week. During the winter, Salem High school teachers volunteered their time to work one-on-one with students. This summer, they are being paid through a grant.
The brainchild of Shamus Mruk, vice principal of Salem High School for the ninth and 10th grades and the Newcomer Program, and Rosa Salvidar, the high school behaviorist, the Community Office program was initiated in response to students affected during the pandemic. I also met Alice Ryan, Rehana Yousif, and several other hard-working teachers.
As we all realize, high school students were overwhelmed by the isolation, loneliness, and loss of friends by having to attend school on Zoom for many, many months. The loss of student-teacher contact, relationships with friends, teammates and mentors weighed heavily on the students. As a result, they often dropped out, or fell behind in their classwork.
Hesitant at first, students were reluctant to drop into the center; now they come willingly even if just to see friends and spend time in a safe space. There is food provided by Root at Shetland Park (another amazing youth program).
I would urge Salemites to drop in when the program reopens in the fall! You will be amazed.
Brenda Marean
