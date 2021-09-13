To the editor:
The Peabody Municipal Light Plant commissioners must have thought “the third time’s a charm” when they were again pushing for a raise and benefit grab back in 2018.
But now with great benefits and pay for a few meetings a year, their thinking should be: “Be careful what you wish for.”
The results are six candidates looking for two open seats!
Meanwhile, Peabody and North Shore residents can look to the future: A very expensive, environment-polluting, ratepayer-paid, pork-barrel project: The Peabody peaker power plant, a $170 million state-backed project. Courtesy of the incumbent PMLP commissioners.
Get out the vote on Sept 14.
Russell Donovan
Peabody