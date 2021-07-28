To the editor:
Two years ago, I wrote a letter to the editor about those blocked from the mayor’s Facebook page (Feb. 25, 2019). As I noted then, the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that practice unconstitutional.
Her practice apparently continues.
I recently found my own comments on her post deleted, my ability to comment taken away. My own situation is unimportant, but how many others have likewise been blocked, their comments removed?
I am aware that I am not alone.
To some this may seem trivial. But look to what organizations like the ACLU or ProPublica have to say. Social media increasingly constitutes the “public square,” and the ability to participate is protected.
Two years ago, the mayor falsely claimed she only blocked people from her “personal” page. Not true. Then as now the page in question is her official page.
Likewise, she claimed she only blocked “hateful or abusive comments.” This is not even the First Amendment standard, but my own have never been “hateful or abusive,” nor, I believe, many of those whom she has blocked.
I see this as of a piece with the mayor’s practice: seeking to control and limit debate, silencing detractors, and even vilifying opponents. And if not done herself, tacitly welcoming it from her supporters.
Questions and criticisms are an essential part of public debate, and the mayor has no right to silence them.
Justin Whittier
Salem
