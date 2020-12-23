To the editor:
All good Democrats and good Republicans should heap praise on red state Republican legislators for doing the right thing in upholding Joe Biden’s win in their state. In contrast, we have to condemn the vast number of Republicans in Congress for supporting President Trump’s assertion that the election was rigged.
Frankly, the congressional Republicans who portray themselves as the protectors of the U.S. Constitution have shown hypocrisy by their eagerness to support Trump’s false claims, even after the Electoral College has voted to make Joe Biden our president-elect. This fact should not be forgotten in future elections.
Louis Zirin
Peabody
||||