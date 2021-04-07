To the editor:
This morning I read a column about the vernal equinox, that day of the year when the sun is positioned directly over the Earth’s equator and daytime equals nighttime. It was written by my favorite local meteorologist, David Epstein. To most, this is no big deal ... I get it. However, as a lifelong New Englander raised on the North Shore, I have always been fascinated by the capricious nature of our climate, and its constant change of seasons. So his words got me to thinking.
Around here, people talk about the weather. We mostly complain about it, a lot! I hate the heat, I hate the cold, it’s so humid, it’s too windy, it’s so raw, it’s too sticky, it’s so dry, it’s too wet, I love the snow, I hate the ice, we need the rain, where’s the sun? We just chock it up as a New England thing.
However, during the past 12 months I have noticed this annoying little parochial/ provincial tic of ours with increased frequency. It has always served as a convenient icebreaker while standing on line at the bank or a fast-food restaurant. Who does that anymore? Now it’s 6 feet between strangers at the checkout lines! But in the beginning of this pandemic, there was less complaining about the weather, less talk in general’ as we were anxious. Not any more! People are excited and optimistic! We are talking again —complaining about the weather, and I love it!
I am here to show you why there truly is something to love about every single month of the year. Here goes ...
Sure, we pay a dear price for our preciously short, beloved summer, and the run up to it can be at once frustrating and wonderful — “two steps forward and one step back,” I always say. So, many years ago I decided to stop wishing away the entire calendar pining for what amounts to maybe 10 weeks of summer in New England. Instead, I have learned to delight in all of our climate related thresholds: crocus buds poking through the snow on the south side of my house in late January; Groundhog Day and the return of the songbirds in late February, and the robins soon after; the vernal equinox in March when our days become longer than our nights; feeling that warm sun on your face while sitting on the back deck all bundled up in a cozy sweatshirt; beautiful sunrises, bursting forsythias, and that first cut of the lawn in late April; lilac blooms with their intoxicating fragrance in the second week of May, along with that first outdoor shower, beer in hand, of course; late sunsets in June beside an outdoor fire pit, and the summer solstice, our longest day of the year; any beach day in July, our most glorious month and the best four weeks of the summer with that undeniably laid back feel, where everyone and everything just seems a little less harried and hassled; the peak of summer on Aug. 1, our symbolic “top of the Ferris wheel;” fresh tomatoes; Labor Day, of course, the day after which, I personally call the saddest day of the year; cooler nights and waning summer warmth in September, when the sun is out but no longer plugged in; fall foliage, Indian summer and a return to indoor fires in late October; the resplendent abundance of local farm stands in November, along with that distinct autumn feeling of home and hearth that calls you to reconnect with cherished family and friends inspired by Thanksgiving; and finally December, with its mixed emotions and feelings of excitement and anticipation, joy and sadness all wrapped up in one big hectic and frenzied ascent to the holidays, pulling out the decorations, cutting down the tree, attending parties and gatherings, all the while reveling in the music of the season, that first snowfall and the obligatory hope for a white Christmas!
There you have it — something good in every New England month.
Tom D’Amato
Peabody