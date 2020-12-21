To the editor:
Salem has a yearning for $16 million to be used for the enhancement of our parks and recreation sites. This is meant to be for the enjoyment of the public. The problem with this proposal is that well-meant is not well-spent.
Before spending money for the enjoyment of the public we have an obligation, a legal obligation, to see that any money spent is first and foremost for improving the safety of our citizenry.
It is not new information but Salem has some of the worst sidewalks I have ever used. They seldom are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, causing persons in wheelchairs to use the streets. An example on the safety of their use I direct your attention to the recently finished placement of tactile pads at the four corners of Rawlins and Butler streets. All placed wrongly, resulting in an accident waiting to happen. When this area was under construction, I notified a supervisor that the placement was wrong and could result in the death of a person using this intersection. That my words evaporated what now exists as deathtrap. That is only one intersection. One of many. Next are the sidewalks. If the City Council got out of the council and into the streets joined by a member of the Salem Commission on Disabilities to point out some of hazards facing persons with a disability.
I have a novel idea: How about mandating that a city councilor take a 10-minute walk around his/her ward with notebook in hand?
All this and we want to borrow money for a pool!
Ken Bonacci
Salem
