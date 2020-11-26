To the editor:
I would like to comment on Nov. 21 article in the Salem News titled, “Peabody school board to discuss fallen officers memorial at high school”. I am very disappointed and disgusted that this is going on in Peabody.
I do not understand who would have a problem with a display showing respect for law enforcement officers that were killed in the line of duty. Who is responsible for complaining that this display should not be hung up? This display shows respect for the fallen officers, their families as well their brother and sister officers all over the country.
I hope and pray the Peabody school board and City Council stand strong and say enough is enough. I am also calling out to the Peabody City Council to draft and pass a resolution showing support for their police officers. I am proud to say that in Salem we passed a resolution 11-0 back in September showing support for our police officers. I will attach that resolution to this letter. The same resolution should be passed in Peabody as this disturbing situation is going on at the high school. What message are you sending by moving this respectful memorial at Peabody High? Peabody is better than this and I hope and pray the memorial stays where it has been.
I also wanted to thank the staff at Peabody High who made this memorial of respect for our fallen officers. As for any elected official in the city of Peabody? I personally would rather stand strong and lose a future election over cowering down and doing the wrong thing.
Tim Flynn
Ward 4 City Councilor
Salem
||||