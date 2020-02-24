To the editor:
I am proud and honored to endorse and fully support my friend Michael Scarlata on his race for Republican State Committeeman. Michael has what it takes to grow the Republican Party in the Second Essex district. For many years Michael has canvassed many cities and towns to deliver campaign literature and serve as year-round campaign volunteer for various candidates throughout the state, including my own. His dedication and commitment to building the Republican party is quite impressive!
We need a leader who can energize, recruit, grow our local Republican city and town committees and establish a connection between the state GOP, future candidates and the voters in the Second Essex district, which comprise of Peabody, Salem, Danvers, Beverly and Topsfield .
Please remember to cast your vote for my friend Michael Scarlata for Republican State Committeeman on March 3
Bukia Chalvire (Kia)
Chairman
Peabody Republican City Committee
