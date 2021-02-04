To the editor:
Last Tuesday night, Gov. Charlie Baker gave his annual State of the Commonwealth address as part of the process of unveiling his proposal for the fiscal year 2022 state budget. As part of his budget, Gov. Baker announced for the second time in as many years a proposal to install a new oversight board for the MBTA, as the current Fiscal and Management Control Board was set to expire last year. However, the Legislature, which is tasked with approving a new board, failed to agree and, instead, extended the current board for one more year.
This is a no-brainer and, in my opinion, the Legislature ought to vote to install a new oversight board.
With the vaccines rolling out, there’s the light at the end of the tunnel. Not everyone will be able to work from home forever. And, of course, there are those who will need to commute to work every day.
The MBTA has promised us, the citizens of Massachusetts, that the service cuts that were implemented are only temporary and that they’re going to use a good portion of the funds they receive from the congressional stimulus package to reverse the cuts and add more trains, bus and ferry service as the pandemic winds down.
A new oversight board at the MBTA will ensure that this happens.
This is all the more reason why it’s important that the Legislature vote to install a new oversight board.
And, while they’re at it, I think Boston should indeed get a seat at the table on this new board and that the new board have the power to fire the head of the MBTA if need be. Taking these crucial steps will help ensure continued responsibility of MBTA management.
Seth Mascolo
||||