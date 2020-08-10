To the editor:
I’m voting for Sen. Ed Markey in the Sept. 1st primary. Here’s why:
Since 1976, when first elected to Congress and for the past seven years as one of our two senators, Ed Markey has been a leading progressive voice for Massachusetts and the nation. As the co-author of the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he solidified his reputation as one of our most outstanding and forward-thinking environmental advocates.
Markey is the recognized expert in telecommunications in Washington. Leading the fight to keep an open internet for small businesses, not just giants like Amazon and Facebook, is just one of his victories.
Ed Markey is recognized internationally for his decades of work on nuclear nonproliferation. Remember that?
There are so many other issues I could catalog but you get the idea. Markey has advocated for the progressive ideas that reflect Massachusetts ideals. In the midst of an international health disaster as well as an economic crisis, both of which will need serious leadership going into 2021, why would we get rid of this man?
The Boston Globe recently endorsed Sen. Markey’s reelection, which was big news. While endorsements don’t carry the weight they did years ago, they show confidence in a candidate. That’s why Elizabeth Warren has endorsed her fellow senator. Mayors from Boston to Worcester to Pittsfield have lined up behind Markey, as have Corey Booker, the aforementioned AOC, Planned Parenthood, The Sierra Club, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the Human Rights Campaign and so many others.
Sen. Markey’s challenger, Congressman Joe Kennedy, comes from a storied political family that I admire. President John F. Kennedy’s call to give back to the country inspires me to this very day.
Kennedy is a bright young man whom I’m sure has a brilliant future ahead of him. This is not his time. Since the two men agree on virtually every important issue, you have to wonder why Kennedy is running. I’ll leave it to you to decode what “time for new leadership” actually means.
Kennedy is ambitious – nothing wrong or unusual about that. What really bothers me about this race is that it is so unnecessary. No matter who wins in November, Massachusetts will be represented by two progressive senators. For those of us who are regular Democratic campaign workers we should be concentrating our time on winning back the Senate in tight races around the country – not this one.
I hope you will keep all of this in mind when you vote in the primary, either by mail in the coming weeks or in person, on Tuesday, Sept. 1. If you are not currently registered to vote you only have until Saturday, Aug. 22 to do so in order to cast your vote in the primary. Make you voice count by voting.
Georgina Keefe-Feldman
Beverly
||||