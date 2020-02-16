To the editor:
Our beautiful U.S. of A., of which I am a born and bred citizen, is currently operating as an oligarchy. We have a legislative branch that has been hijacked by the corporations through the use of political action committees; a judicial branch that ruled corporations are people and can give unlimited funds to election campaigns (the Citizens’ United ruling); an executive branch that currently has at its helm, a POTUS who is running our country as a fake reality TV show with utter disregard for the Constitution.
Presently, every cabinet head of the executive branch is the antithesis of what the cabinet represents. Legislation is passed and executive orders go out each day that are removing environmental protections from our natural resources, assailing alternative lifestyles and women’s rights, allowing corporations to not pay taxes back to the country that made them profitable while the lesser-paid individual gets a higher tax rate, making trade agreements that pander to the fossil fuel industry, and putting the middle class, elderly and poor at great disadvantages by not funding needed safety nets.
Unregulated capitalism breeds unbridled greed where it becomes the norm for CEOs to have salaries 204 times higher than their workforce and receive giant bonuses even when their performance is poor. We are the only first world nation without universal healthcare. If we don’t change now our U.S. of A. is going to become a nation of serfs with a handful (1%) of extremely wealthy people dictating our standard of living. Back to the feudal system in the 21st century.
There is one presidential candidate who is honest and not co-opted by big business. This candidate has a progressive movement of experts creating plans to regulate our capitalistic economy by having corporations pay their fair share back to their country, hold businesses to task to provide a living wage and decent benefits to the workers who make them profitable, make universal healthcare a right for every U.S. citizen, make public colleges free to those who have the aptitude to attend college, and stop putting our young men and women in harm’s way by fighting endless wars in far off lands to protect the fossil fuel industry. That person is U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. I am sticking with Bernie!
Louise Connolly
Beverly
