Having lived and worked in Salem nearly all my life I have been disappointed with the city’s handling of the winter snow season from an environmental perspective.
At the first sign of snow (even an inch or so) we often see salt trucks running all over Salem the night before the snow spewing salt all over the streets and sidewalks. Of course, I understand that we are doing this to melt the snow so all drivers can continue to drive as aggressively as they always do. It is a matter of safety which I completely understand. However, I believe this salt is doing great damage to our environment and economy and is unnecessary. Often time the cure is worse that the problem.
There are four problems with the large doses of salt. First, trees, shrubs and green parts of Salem cannot tolerate this salt and we are killing many trees along the sidewalks. Secondly, this salt runs into our runoff waterways and then exposes other green areas to this caustic salt. Lastly, I believe the salt is quite harsh on the asphalt and roads themselves causing the roads to wear out much faster. Finally, the salt is quite harsh on older cars on the road thus accelerating deterioration of the steel and metal on our cars.
I recommend the city try doing what the cities and town in Maine do and that is to only use sand on the roads. Let’s stop this aggressive salting!
Robert Lutts
Salem
