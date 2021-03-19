To the editor:
As a professor of English at Salem State University, I of course read your March 13 report about Salem State President John Keenan’s message to faculty union leaders about students who apparently complained about “feeling pressured by faculty to sign the petition against (the involuntary and unilaterally imposed) furloughs” of faculty.
If there is one or more Salem State faculty member who did indeed “pressure” a student or students, especially to the point that the student or students “expressed distress,” it is shameful.
What President Keenan’s message (which union leaders shared with the entire faculty) does not acknowledge is that the petition in question was created and is being circulated by students and for students to sign.
Nor did his message acknowledge that faculty have needed to alert our students as to how their teachers’ furloughs would affect them. We told our students that during the furlough week(s) if they were to need assistance from their faculty advisers, or have questions of their instructors about homework assigned for over the week or weeks in question, or need to request a letter of recommendation for a graduate school or job application we faculty would be prohibited from responding.
Not warning our students in advance that, against our wills, we will not, during a furlough week, be allowed to be available to them, not even via email, would not be serving our students well, would it?
People who have little to no experience (since their own school days) of the dynamics of a college classroom cannot be expected to understand that in every class meeting teachers are constantly being asked to respond to student questions, demands, and concerns. Many of Salem State’s students are very concerned about the furloughing of the faculty. We always make ourselves available to answer students’ questions—of all kinds, be they about a more general college-life concern, like these furloughs (or about curriculum and careers), or about a class’s specific content. And well we should; we are the institution’s interface with the students. The faculty and our students carry out the core work of the university, its raison d’être, which is the teaching and learning that are the work of the university.
Pierre (Peter) A. Walker
Professor of English
Salem State University
