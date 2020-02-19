To the editor:
I couldn’t agree more with what Betty Breuhaus wrote in her letter to the Editor of Jan. 29 about the Death with Dignity issue.
I’m a retired business owner who lost my beloved wife not long ago to a very painful death caused by cancer. Even hospice’s excellent services couldn’t help in our case, and I’ve heard of too many other similar situations.
That’s why I and other constituents recently attended separate meetings with area legislators state Sen. Bruce Tarr and state Reps. Theodore Speliotis and Brad Hill. We told them that we want to see our state join nine others, including Maine, Vermont and New Jersey, and pass a death with dignity bill called the End of Life Options Act (H.1926 and S.1208).
It would offer a compassionate option of medical aid in dying to our citizens who are terminally ill, mentally capable and facing great pain and unrelieved suffering at the end of their life. I’m 86 and still healthy, but I want this option if I were to face what my wife went through.
Please join me in contacting legislators in and near Salem. Urge them to support this bill’s passage -- first by the Legislature’s Public Health Committee before its April 1 deadline, then later if it reaches a full vote in the House or Senate. You can find their contact information at malegislature.gov.
Stan Handman
Middleton
