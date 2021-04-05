To the editor: Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
I agree with the Gloucester nurse who wrote in support of the Legislature legalizing end-of-life choices, such as medical, compassionate aid in dying for people who are terminally ill and mentally capable of making their own healthcare decisions (”End-of-life guidelines needed,” March 26). The bill is called The End of Life Options Act (HD.1456) and it’s already got 57 House co-sponsors. I’d like to see state Rep. Tucker in Salem and state Rep. Walsh in Peabody join that list.
As an interfaith minister, spiritual director, and chaplain at Endicott, I support this law because I feel that it would save some people and their families unnecessary suffering.
Our neighbors in Maine and Vermont have passed such Death with Dignity laws, as have eight other states and Washington, D.C., over the past 24 years. And the Boston Globe released the results of a poll last fall showing that 70% of the Massachusetts public supports such a law.
Join me in contacting our legislators, and urging them to pass this bill that offers terminally ill people the option of relief from unnecessary suffering.
Rev. Dr. Gail Cantor
Salem
