To the editor:
Today when I went to the entrance of the Beverly Common preserve on Greenwood Avenue for my daily walk, I was surprised to find police placing tickets on a line of parked cars. The “no parking” sign has, to my knowledge, never been enforced in the five years I have visited this spacious. secluded, beautiful refuge for cross country skiing and hiking. Is not the COVID-19 crisis a time when we should maximize the opportunity for people to enjoy natural beauty and reduce stress?
Appleton Mason
Beverly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.