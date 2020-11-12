To the editor:
On Nov. 16, Swampscott Town Meeting will discuss the possibility of leaving civil service for our police and fire department. At the last Town Meeting, selectman proposed that Swampscott remove only the police and fire chiefs from civil service. At that time, the sense of the meeting was to oppose this plan, so the chairman amended the motion to postpone that decision and have a committee study that issue. Except for a representative from the police and fire department union, the other four members were appointed by the selectmen and moderator.
I am very disappointed that no veterans were appointed except for the current members of the police and fire departments. Swampscott’s veterans would be adversely affected by this change. Under current civil service’ veterans are given preference in any appointment. This has long been the law in Massachusetts. The law helps veterans who did not have an opportunity to apply for these positions during their service to their country. Also, many skills that both police and firefighters need to perform their jobs are skills that veterans already possess.
Veterans are not looking for a handout. Rather, they want to come back to their towns and serve as they have already did in the military. I know during Town Meeting we will hear that Swampscott loves their veterans and they will always give veterans preference. Currently there is a bill in the Massachusetts Statehouse that will guarantee veterans preference in cities and towns that have left civil service. This bill is being strongly opposed by the Massachusetts Municipal Associations, an organization the town of Swampscott belongs to. I do not think that cities and towns opt out of civil service as a way avoid giving preference to veterans. But a side effect of them opting out has been that fewer veterans have been hired. Preliminary results from six towns that have opted out of civil service found that, in nearly every case, there are fewer veterans hired, even if there was an increase in hiring overall. In Wellesley, for example, in the five years before civil service was revoked, the police hired five veterans and five non-veterans. In the six years after, the police hired one veteran and 12 non-veterans. In North Attleborough, in five years before civil service was revoked, the police hired three veterans and no non-veterans. In the three and half years after revocation, the police hired one veteran and seven non-veterans.
In my 28 years of wearing the cloth of America I truly can say that the veteran community is the face of America! If you want diversity, look no further that the veteran community. There is no glass ceiling in the military. Besides diversity, veterans hired in Swampscott bring valuable skills that both the police and fire department need to do their jobs. A veteran has a sense of mission and always has the back of his fellow service member. They are trained complete the task at hand and understand the chain of command. We want our first responders to rush into places we fear to go. That’s what we did every day in combat. I know a lot people think hiring a veteran will cause the use of excessive force. That could not be further than the truth. In today’s military we are trained to be peacemakers. I can say during my time in Afghanistan I worked with various tribal groups. I was trained to defuse any situation to prevent violence. I hope you reject this proposal because I know from experience the veterans of Swampscott will suffer and I also believe the town of Swampscott will also suffer.
Jeffrey Blonder
Senior Vice Commander
E. F. Gilmore Disabled American Veterans Chapter 64
Swampscott, MA
