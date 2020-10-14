To the editor:
A special Danvers Town Meeting has been called to vote on whether or not the “Thin Blue Line” flag decal should be posted on town property. Police work is a hard, often dangerous job. Eighty-nine police officers were killed in the line of duty last year. I mourn each one of them. However, the political content must be taken into consideration. The Thin Blue Line flag has been weaponized by such groups as the white militias. The 17-year-old who killed a black in cold blood in Kenosha is a Thin Blue Line flag supporter, as are the terrorist Proud Boys. There are more killings by white supremacists than any other group in this country.
The issue of police accountability also must be raised. In 2014-2015, not one police officer was convicted of murder or manslaughter. Although the Bureau of Justice Statistics, a government body, gives the number of deaths due to force as 1,240, only 13 police officers have been convicted of murder or manslaughter in on-duty shootings. A Black person or Latino looking at the Thin Blue Line flag will likely have a very different reaction than a white person.
The bottom line is that the Thin Blue Line flag is not simply about showing support for the police. A support the police decal can be used without desecrating the American flag. The American flag represents every American regardless of race, religion, gender or ethnicity. Because it has been co-opted, the Thin Blue Line flag does not do so.
Robert Gamer
Danvers
