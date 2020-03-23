To the editor:
With the coronavirus spreading like wildfire and folks staying at home, I worry about the food takeout process. I wonder what steps restaurants take to protect the public and food service staff.
I recently did takeout at a pizza and sub shop in Peabody. When I walked in to pick up my order, workers were preparing to-go orders but nobody was wearing gloves, including cooks. I saw no sanitizer buckets for use in sanitizing surfaces and the cashier was touching her face with bare hands.
I have been in the food industry for more than 35 years and couldn’t believe what I saw. The three things I mentioned are steps to protect the public and restaurant staff. This scares me.
All managers of restaurants must ensure the safety of the public and staff by following four simple steps:
Wash hands before and after processing orders;
Wear gloves when prepping food and changing them after each task;
Sanitize all surfaces especially touch surfaces, as COVID-19 lives on stainless steal for three days; and
Do not touch your face.
And again — wash your hands again and again.
Needless to say, I refused the order and went on my way. Shouldn’t community boards of health be educating and closely monitoring these takeout food places? I understand the need to work but you need to do your part to protect staff and public. I definitely will rethink ordering out now.
Blaise Creane
Salem
