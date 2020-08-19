To the editor:
All the best to Salem Police Department’s chief, Mary Butler, in the next chapter in her storied law enforcement career. Salem’s loss will be the Peabody Essex Museum’s gain!
Salem has benefited greatly from Chief Butler’s empathetic and effective administration of criminal justice in the city throughout her long career.
Areas that demand and deserve special recognition for the Butler treatment include homelessness, mental health and the opioid addiction gripping the North Shore and the commonwealth.
Chief Butler has led a tireless and effective effort to address homelessness, not by arrest and enforcement, but with empathy and attention to detail between the interaction of mental health and homeless in the streets of our city.
And, while not achieving the notoriety of some North Shore departments in its response to the opioid crisis, Salem has quietly and effectively led the way in the safe and effective care and treatment of substance use disorder citizens in need of care, medical attention and protection, not arrest, punishment and incarceration.
Chief Butler is acutely aware of the perfect storm of issues, homelessness, mental health and opioid addiction that plague our commonwealth and our community.
The department is institutionally prepared to continue to address these socioeconomic medical and deeply personal issues, on a go-forward basis.
Thank you Chief Butler for caring. The community is forever grateful.
Edward Moriarty Jr.
Salem
