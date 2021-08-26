To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
Congressman Seth Moulton and his Republican colleague Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan are being excoriated for their secret, unauthorized visit to Kabul airport this week, amid the dangerous evacuation of Americans and loyal Afghans. Instead, Moulton and Meijer should be applauded for going on behalf of all American citizens to get a first-hand perspective that will help guide a future congressional inquiry.
By any measure, this frantic evacuation, making the U.S. look like a dog escaping with its tail between its legs, is the consequence of a diplomatic and military leadership failure of epic proportions.
There is plenty of blame to go around: The White House, the State Department and the Pentagon, for failing to heed the signs that were apparent to so many veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, including Moulton and Meijer.
And who is leading the criticism of Moulton and Meijer? The White House, the State Department and the Pentagon. As Pvt. Gomer Pyle USMC would say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise.”
Stephen W. Crowe
Beverly