To the editor:
Thanks to outstanding business and community support, the Northeast Arc’s 51st Annual Mike Frangos Commodore Invitational Golf Tournament was an overwhelming success, raising $200,000 to help the Northeast Arc change lives for local children and adults with disabilities. This outing brings the total raised over the years to more than $3.2 million.
The event, the oldest charity golf tournament in the country, would not have been so successful without the support of our friends in the business community. Thank you to the tournament’s presenting sponsor, HUB International, and the leadership provided by Charles Brophy, president and CEO of HUB International New England who served as the event chair, and Jim Palleschi, senior vice president of HUB International New England, who served as vice chair.
Additional major event sponsors included Tempus Unlimited, Connolly Brothers, Exigere Networks, and The McCarthy Family Foundation.
For the eighth year in a row, we recognized someone with the Mike Frangos Award. Named after the man who started this tournament, this year’s award was presented to Peabody native Jim Palleschi for his outstanding contributions to the tournament. Jim has played in the tournament for 20 years and has served on the committee that organizes the event for four years.
Finally, I want to thank everyone who played in the tournament or supported the event in any way. The Northeast Arc is proud to serve communities that are so supportive of our efforts.
Craig Welton
Chief Development Officer
Northeast Arc