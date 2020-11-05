To the editor:
Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus thanks everyone in Manchester-by-the Sea, Essex and Hamilton who opened their hearts and wallets generously to support our annual Tootsie Roll drive to aid children with physical and intellectual disabilities. As in recent years the spirit of giving on Cape Ann was boundless on a beautiful holiday weekend.
All canister contributions collected will be sent to a national “Tootsie Roll” fund. Ultimately, that will be tapped to provide financial assistance to children whose needs span a wide variety of physical and intellectual impairments. Recently local requests have been made of the Massachusetts State Council Knights of Columbus to provide financial aid enabling children to afford hearing aids, prosthetics, wheel chairs, physical rehab equipment, adaptive software, ramps for the disabled and therapeutic aids.
In the past Council 1232 has intervened and advocated on behalf of children who could benefit from the Knights’ campaign due to a specific need. We welcome any request from a parent or family member who believes their child may be eligible for assistance. Feel free to contact the council through our chaplain, Rev. Paul Flammia, Sacred Heart rectory 62 School St., Manchester-by-the Sea, 01944.
Thanks again for your generosity.
William Busta
Grand Knight, Masconomo Council 1232
Manchester
