To the editor:
Salem Children’s Charity held its annual “Salem’s Holiday Party” once again this past December. To say that the outlook for a charity in a pandemic appeared grim would be an understatement. As turned out, a live cable broadcast was held at the Hawthorne Hotel on the usual second Tuesday night of December, followed by a four-day online silent auction.
So, what happened? How did it go? Do you believe in miracles?
Our last live event in 2019 raised $22,752.11. The total from this year’s efforts? $32,607.62! Amazing, and for lots of reasons. Our incredible supporters made significant monetary donations, provided us with donated auction items, and added multiple generous bids to our online auction, surpassing all expectations. Thank You to all concerned!
If you are new to Salem, and not yet familiar with Salem Children’s Charity, you may ask how the money is distributed:
— At Thanksgiving and Christmas, family gift cards for food, clothing and other items are distributed throughout all of our schools by the teachers and support staff who are well familiar with the needs of our children.
— Emergency funding for short-term housing in cases of family emergencies occurs several times during a year, as does “small money” funding for things like Charlie Cards or ride share coupons. These items are “small money” to those of us who can afford them. They often make a difference in getting a child to a medical appointment, a school function or allowing a parent to visit a hospitalized child outside of Salem.
— Funding for underprivileged children of Salem to attend educational/recreational/athletic activities in school, such as the Boys & Girls Club, YMCA, Leap For Education or other local organizations.
Needless to say, none of this would be possible without you.
On behalf of the Board of Salem Children’s Charity and the children of Salem, I sincerely thank you all.
Brad Maloon
Chairperson
Salem Children’s Charity
||||