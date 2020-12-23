To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
The Hawthorne Hotel was one of the local businesses recently recognized as being “age friendly.”
While this much-deserved honor implies kindness and openness to elders, Salem Children’s Charity wants people to be aware that the hotel has proven itself to be “all-ages friendly.”
A couple of years ago Salem Children’s Charity found itself homeless with less than two weeks to go before its major fund-raiser, known as “Salem’s Christmas Party.” What to do? The event had been held at Victoria Station for many years when it was suddenly shuttered and we had nowhere to go.
Enter the Hawthorne Hotel, in the person of Claire Kallelis and with the full backing of the Harringtons. The Hawthorne invited Salem Children’s Charity to use its facilities under the same arrangements that were in place at Victoria Station. The party was a huge success!!
The Hawthorne then invited Salem Children’s Charity to come back last year and we did! And they worked with us again this December under very difficult circumstances.
God Bless “The Hotel”, Claire Kallelis and the Harringtons!
Brendan Walsh
Salem Children’s Charity
