To the editor:
Spring has been here and summer is around the bend. As you walk or drive about the heart of our city, all the plants and flowers adorning the traffic islands — including City Hall’s window boxes — give an ambiance of an oasis for both residents and tourists alike.
The Salem Garden Club, along with its many volunteers, work diligently and with great care to provide this beautiful sanctuary for all to enjoy.
I am so grateful, as are so many within our city, to have such a special place to view this spectacular charm.
Thank you to the Salem Garden Club and all their volunteers.
Ruth Brennan
Salem