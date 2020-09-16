To the editor:
I would like to recognize the Salem Harbormaster Department. I spend a lot of time in the harbor and continue to witness this department respond to numerous boating incidents, accidents and medical emergencies. These folks go out in any condition to help all boaters. As a boater for more than 40 years, I fully understand the numerous dangers boaters face. It is very reassuring to know a quick call on Channel 16 will get you help if you need it. We are lucky to have a 24/7, 365-day harbor master at the ready. Thanks guys, for what you do.
Scott Truhart
Salem
