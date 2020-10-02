To the editor:
My husband was a mailman for more than thirty years. Each morning, he would leave to do his route whether it was extremely hot, extremely cold, or even to deliver through the rain, snow, and ice.
Growing up, most mail carriers visited the same neighborhoods on foot and not only did the postal carrier know each person, each person also knew their mailman. Usually, of course with no internet then available, traditionally neighbors always met their carrier face to face. Conversations were shared, updates within families were shared, or even a simple hello was shared.
Today, especially with us all enduring this pandemic, I want to thank all postal carriers who put themselves on the line at risk ensuring we are all still able to send and receive our mail.
Appreciation is something myself as an elderly woman residing in Salem relies on each and every day.
Ruth Brennan
Salem
