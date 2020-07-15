To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
Concessions, sacrifices, caring and dedication are what Salem’s teachers, staff, paraprofessionals and truant officer Catherine Connelly do for our students and their families.
Though we all have been enduring the COVID-19 pandemic and money has been lost for many reasons from our city’s budget, everyone worked together as a team to ensure that positions were kept as the City Council approved the school budget recently.
As a former paraprofessional within Salem’s schools, I have had the honor to work with so many in the school department. Even today, I am in contact with many, both retired and active.
And again it has been proven that the success of our city’s children is priority and thank you to all.
Ruth Brennan
Salem