To the editor:
There are not enough words to express my gratitude to the people of Salem for the beautiful memorial services for my husband, Salem police Officer Dana Mazola.
To the mayor of Salem, Kim Driscoll, Salem police Chief Mary Butler and Anthony O’Donnell of O’Donnell Funeral Home: You took such a difficult situation and worked collectively to present a heartfelt service with honor, dignity and above all, love!
Thank you to all of the police and fire departments who helped us with Dana’s services. We’d like to especially thank the Salem and Swampscott departments, who showed an immense outpouring of respect for a fallen brother.
A special thank you to Sgt. Byron Rizos of the Massachusetts State Police, as he was instrumental in the coordination and logistics of the services.
Thank you also to The Rev. Robert Murray, pastor of Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish, and Todd Angilly for the spiritual words and song.
Dana was such a large part of the Salem community and seeing all of the citizens lining the streets during his procession was truly a powerful, touching tribute to a man who loved to call Salem his home.
Dana was a man who loved his profession and loved to help people. It was so comforting for me to see such a special salute to my hero, my husband, Dana Mazola.
Florene Mazola and family
Salem