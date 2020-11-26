To the editor:
In recognition of National Home Care and Hospice Month, the home health, hospice and palliative care heroes who compassionately serve the North Shore each day deserve our utmost thanks.
Throughout the year, these clinicians have gone above and beyond to guide our community through the pandemic. Our nurses, rehabilitation therapists, and other providers are serving those most at risk for this disease with safe and highly skilled care that keeps them in the comfort of their homes. Our hospice clinicians continue to provide peaceful and dignified care that includes support for loved ones as people approach the end of life.
As we approach the winter, our home health, hospice and palliative care clinicians will be here for the residents of the North Shore. They are the eyes and ears of our health care system, providing essential care that reduces hospitalizations, helps vulnerable populations access services and supports people to live independently while coping with disease, illness, and other health conditions.
We owe them our gratitude for their dedication and service. Thank you for all that you do for our community.
Michael E. Morris
Member, board of directors
VNA Care
Danvers
||||