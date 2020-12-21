To the editor:
Shopping is done but one gift is left. One for the people who have done the challenging, painful and joyous. They have ensured that children thrive, learn and socialize during dark times. They are educators I work with each day.
I am the Principal at Witchcraft Heights Elementary School in Salem. I work with people who are kind, smart, funny and passionate. Lately they have gone from doing a job that they know to doing work like they have never done before. Educators have left the world of traditional workers to become essential workers – overnight. Since the onset of COVID-19 they have given it all, sacrificing their own families and health. I see the drive that they have put forth. I watch and marvel at their determination to provide the best education and emotional support.
So, what does a principal get these educators this year? I would like to give them giant business-size bonuses, but I can’t. What I am left with is Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards, and yet another breakfast. Not enough. What I can give is this public shout out. I value your work at Witchcraft Heights. I know you woke up one day and your professional world was turned upside down. You have risen to the occasion with grace and dignity. Children are not only learning every day during unprecedented times, but their days are filled with joy and laughter. You are truly magical! May you find peace, rest and happiness in the holidays ahead.
Leanne Smith
Principal
Witchcraft Heights Elementary School
Salem
