To the editor:
The Beverly Bootstraps Thrift Shop would like to thank the community for its continued support as we navigate through this troubling time.
We appreciate that many of you are now at home with your families and taking this time to clean out your closets, basements, and other nooks and crannies.
Like many other businesses, we are currently closed for shopping and donation drop off. It is along this vein, that we ask that you hold onto your donations until we reopen.
While well-intentioned, donations left outside the building while we are closed are subject to weather-related damage and/or thievery. Additionally, our limited staff must take time away from operating the Food Pantry and maintain the building to clean up donations that may be left outside.
Thrift Shop revenue helps to fund the vital programs of Beverly Bootstraps. We anticipate even more need for our services and resources given the state of our economy as a result of this crisis.
Once the Thrift Shop can reopen we will need your donations more than ever.
Please check our website for updates on shop reopening times as well as how you can help us help those in need: www.beverlybootstraps.org
Jackie Hersey
Beverly Bootstraps
