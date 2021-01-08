To the editor:
The year 2020 was more than an inconvenience. It has been a hardship to all of us in many ways.
Our family experienced a tragic loss of our beloved daughter-in-law, Kristen at 34 to melanoma on April 26. As some of you know, Kristen had lost her mother, Lianne Cappuccio, to multiple sclerosis only six months before her cancer diagnosis. Kristen was a bright light in her family as well as ours, and a loyal friend to all her friends from childhood through high school, Endicott College and in her professional career.
Kristen comes from a close-knit family of Cappuccios and Jastremskis. Kristen touched so many people in her short life, from her days in Beverly schools to her students at The Little Gym where she taught gymnastics for 17 years to the children she helped at Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School where she was working while achieving her master’s degree in early childhood education from Salem State University. She was attending night courses at the time of her passing.
Like many families, her journey and last days were complicated and interfered with by COVID-19. Family members and friends were not allowed to see her, hold her hand and give her a hug and kiss, even while she was in hospice.
Our hearts are full and heavy every day without her. She leaves behind Adam, her husband of four years and her beautiful and innocent daughter Abigail, who is only 3 years old. They miss her every day. It was during this profoundly sad time of our lives that so many people from Beverly and the North Shore showed their love and compassion and shared in our grief. The warmth and caring from people in our community who gave of themselves their time, sending touching letters and cards and donating to a fund started in Kristen’s name that give support to Adam and Abby. They formed a food train to drop off homemade and prepared meals and had a swing set installed for Abby to play on this summer because COVID-19 shut down parks and playgrounds.
COVID-19 has been so hard in so many ways, especially those of us who have lost loved ones during this time. We know the added pain of not being able to be with them, hold a proper ceremony to honor them or to gather to share our grief.
This has also shown to be a time for true friends to shine with their creative ways to navigate through COVID-19 to help show love and support. The Hirschfeld and Cappuccio families were heartbroken as we faced the holidays without Kristen. So many of you have helped us through this time with your acts of kindness, love and support. All your prayers have been received and are appreciated. Little Abby has experienced many things in her young life in the small world where she lives in, including the wonderful and caring community she is fortunate to be a part of.
As a family we just wanted to publish this as a small way to thank you to let you know what you did was noticed and it mattered when we needed it most. We only wish we had the opportunity to be able to say it in person to each of you with a hug. Let’s all continue to help each other and be mindful of our good fortunes. Please perform targeted as well as random acts of kindness; we don’t know what challenges someone may be facing. Our wish for everyone is a healthy and happy 2021.
Steve Hirschfeld and the Hirschfeld family
Beverly
