To the editor:
With a pending school year around the corner for Salem students there will be something missing at Collins Middle School. Students, parents and staff will all notice the gap.
A dedicated teacher, Leo Higgins, retired at the end of last school year. He was an asset to all he came into contact with, especially his students, both past and up until he retired.
Mr. Higgins cared for his own beautiful family as well as his family within the school system, all above and beyond himself.
We all hope he is enjoying his time with his friends and family, yet we all want to let Mr. Higgins know he will always be missed by so many.
Ruth Brennan
Salem
