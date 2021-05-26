To the editor:
The Board of Directors of Turtle Woods in Beverly would like to publicly thank the many individuals and organizations that helped our residents and our hard-working staff from Harborlight Community Partners during the past difficult year. It is hard to imagine how we would have managed without their care and generosity. The following list of activities is only partial but we hope it conveys the depth of our gratitude for their work among us:
Beverly Bootstraps brought more than 3,000 bags of groceries and prepared food from Henry’s Market and Ziggy’s Bakery. Black Arrow Restaurant also delivered food to our residents.
In addition, Katie Marsh of Beverly Library provided book drop-offs and pick-ups. The Beverly Council on Aging helped the residents understand what resources were available and helped our staff share information about topics crucial to navigating the COVID-19 year. Conley’s Pharmacy provided vaccine clinics with great cheer.
The isolation of the pandemic was eased somewhat by the socially distant activities provided by Element Care PACE Program. Goody bags were provided by Commonwealth Care Alliance and BevCam Public Assess worked with Resident Services to explore entertainment ideas.
Virtual Wellness Program from Greater Lynn Senior Services partnered with our staff to provide private sessions with our residents. Senior Care and Lindy Acevedo helped in countless ways including easy access to Meals on Wheels. And Jay Daly and his band raised our spirits with wonderful music.
We are truly grateful!
Julie Karaganis
Turtle Woods Board of Directors
Beverly
